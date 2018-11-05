Nigeria: I Won't Fund Buhari's Campaign With Tax Payers' Money - Fashola

Sokoto — The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, weekend said he would not divert tax payers money to fund President Muhammadu Buhari'sre-election campaign.

"Certainly, not under my watch this will happen. We never did it and we will not do it," he said.

Speaking in Sokoto after a two-day retreat for the management staff of the ministry, he said dozens of requests from political organizations for campaign funds had been turned down.

"Campaign needs money, but members of the public must understand that government is not a place for people who want to play politics to expect that funding will come from," he said.

The minister said Nigerians should blame their representatives at the National Assembly for the slow phase of works on federal roads in their respective areas.

Responding to a question on the slow pace of works on some roads, he said: "Don't forget it took them nine months to pass the budget and they shut down the National Assembly for two months when the borrowing plan was submitted to them.

"If the contractor is not paid he stop the work. It is not President Buhari's fault, it is the fault of those who you and I elected to represent us at the National Assembly. They also complain that we are borrowing too much, let them tell us where else to find money because we are not raising taxes.If you raise tax,they complain; if we borrow, they complain and if the roads are bad, they also complain .

"We think the right thing to do is to borrow and invest it on roads so that we can improve productivity, reduce journey hours, reduce cost and time of business, create wealth and income which productivity use and from that productivity we can earn income with which to pay back the loan."