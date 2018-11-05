Malawi: UTM Councillor At Luwinga Ward Killed in Road Accident

One of the UTM's councillors in Mzuzu at Luwinga Ward, Khumbo Harawa, died on Sunday after he was involved in a car accident.

The accident happened near Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba district.

According to Police report, Harawa was driving from Mzuzu heading to Ekwendeni direction

He is reported to have lost control as he was approaching Ekwendeni Trading Centre before the vehicle overturned several times.

Harawa was later taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Luwinga Ward councillor was among the Mzuzu councillors who recently ditched other parties to join UTM led by Vice-President Saulos Chilia.

Meanwhile, the council is working closely with the bereaved family for funeral arrangements to be announced in due course.

Late Harawa was also holding the position of Chairperson for the Education committee and also a committee member for the health committee.

Mzuzu City deputy mayor Alexander Makwikunga described Harawa's death as big blow to Mzuzu Cuty Council and UTM.