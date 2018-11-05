Malawi: Tigresses Stun Thunder Queens - Rainbow Paints

Tigresses on Saturday stunned Thunder Queens with a historic 48-36 beating in a thrilling Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) encounter at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

A last-quarter surge enabled Tigresses to earn a victory over their bigger opponents and moved to second place on the log table.

From the kick-Off Tigresses showed the zeal to win the match and thanks to a blistering attacking performance from goal-shooter Sindi Simutowe goal-attacker Ellen Chibokho and Lauren Ngwira tightened the lid in defence.

"We have suffered defeats at the hands of Thunder Queens for too long and this is our time to shine," said Tigresses centre Beatrice Mpinganjira.

The win has helped Tigresses to move from fourth slot to second position with 28 points. Thunder Queens are also on the same position with the same number of points.

To Thunder Queens , result is a big blow to their title chase campaign and, according to the team's captain Joana Kachilika, it will now be a tall order to catch-up with run-away leaders Kukoma Diamonds.

Diamonds thrashed Chilomoni Sisters 77-23 to take their tally to 34 points.

"With this latest loss it is now difficult to chase for the league title," said Kachilika.

In other league matches on Saturday, Gerald Tasaukadala was walloped 128-11 by Tigresses in an early throw-off

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League

Gerald Tasaukadala 11 vTigresses 128

Kukoma Diamonds 77 v Chilomoni Sisters 23

Thunder Queens 36 vTigresses 46