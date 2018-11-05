Malawi: Kukoma Diamonds Maintain Unbeaten Record in Rainbow Paints League

Battle for points and championship continues to be exciting in the 2018 Rainbow Paints Blantyre and District Netball League (BDNL) as Blantyre based netball heavyweights Kukoma Diamonds on Saturday

hummered Chilomoni Sisters with 77-23 baskets to remain unbeaten side in this season and keep their title hopes alive.

Diamonds who missed the services of their veteran defender Caroline Ntukule Ngwira, in-form sharp shooter Alinafe Kamwala and Linda Mvula had a changed starting line up in the first quarter as they featured Bridget Ngawaza as WD who partnered with Anabel Phiri who played on the GD role.

Bridget Kumwenda Chalera played as a WA while Shilla Dimba was featured at the centre together with Wezzi Mzembe who took the GA position.

In the upfront line Grace Chazungulira and Sarudzai Gondwe played as GS and GA respectively.

Playing with a sizeable crowd the Griffin Saenda side started the match at slow pace in the first quarter.

But the 2018 Kombeza Top4 Netball Bonanza winners picked their form and added extra gear and fire power from second quarter as the players were back into serious business as they were launching some serious counter attacks starting from the centre position where where Dimba controlled for the entire game as she gave no any room to any Chilomoni Sisters players to penetrate .

Chazungulira and Gondwe were all marvel to watch as they made a deadly combination which punished the Chilomoni girls from first to third quarter.

Diamonds is currently leading the Rainbow Paints log table with 34 points accumulated from 17 games while Thunder Queens is on second position with 28 points from the same number of games.

In the other matches played on Saturday Tigresses registered their fourth consecutive win after walloping Gerald Tasaukadala with 128-11 baskets before beating Thunder Queens 36-46 baskets and moved up from position 4 to 3 with 26 points replacing Prison Sisters who have 24 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, BDNL general secretary Annie Billie Hanjahanja has described the 2018 season as very successful both in the administration wise, officiation as well as descipline of teams and supporters.

"First we want t applaud ourselves for making gullfiling our target of finishing the league before rainy season and secondly we would like to thank our sponsors for their support not forgetting all the

participating teams, umpires and all netball lovers for patronising our games.

"Off course some teams are remaining with one or two games but I have confidence that we'll finish without facing any Challenge and this season will be marked as the best ever," said Hanjahanja.