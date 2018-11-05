Africa: Meat-Loving Kenya Sees Veganism Trend

Photo: A. Wasike/DW

A group of vegans in the Nairobi slum of Majengo regularly meet to prepare and eat lunch together.

A growing number of Kenyans are giving up the meat they traditionally love in favor of plant-based diets. DW's Andrew Wasike looked into a few cooking pots across Nairobi, where veganism is trending.

There is no denying that Kenyans, like many other Africans, love their steaks or ribs. Lamb, beef or chicken are often on the menu of those who can afford it - whether it's slapped over the coals on the nyama choma grill, prepped as kebabs or soaked in stews.

However, in the capital's Majengo slum, a community of around 200 people adhere to what they say is " a 100 percent animal cruelty-free lifestyle." They live, farm, socialize and pray together.

At lunchtime, they beat their drums to pay homage to nature before tucking into a hearty meal. The portions are generous - but where's the milk, the eggs, the cheese?

"No, no, no, we don't consume any animal products. We say let animals live, let us live, let us eat what God has provided for us. Killing is not part of our policies. You feel this animal has life, let it live," John Mutai, a Rastafarian, told DW.

Over a plate of steamed rice, cabbage, fermented plants and fruits at Kilimanjaro restaurant in Nairobi, Esther Njeri told DW she initially cut meat out of her diet for health reasons.

"One day I attended a health talk and it finally made sense to me. Sinuses, allergies, asthma, skin irritations and the connection to what I was eating," she said.

"The problem was consuming animal products in the form of meat, or any other animal products. I moved from red meat to white meat only, then from white meat I moved to vegetarianism, and now I am a vegan."

Save the planet

Njeri, a college student, hopes that more Kenyans will switch to eating less meat for the sake of the planet. "We are damaging the ecosystem. Demand for meat is too high and global warming is the effect of that."

Scientists have long been citing the need for a change in eating and farming habits to curb climate change. Cows alone need to be fed 10 kilograms of feed on average to gain one kilogram of body weight and produce methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, during their digestion process. Chicken and pig farming is also putting a strain on the environment.

Sam Obuya, a recent convert to the veggie diet, told DW there was no clear way to explain the joy he felt while eating the food laid out before him in his kitchen in Pangani estate, a few kilometers from the city center.

"Here I've made greens with potatoes, collard greens and maize meal. Let me tell you it is tasty. Back in the day I would have a piece of meat hanging about somewhere. None of that anymore," he said.

Health advantages

Obuya, an accountant, turned to veganism to lower his blood sugar levels and lose weight. It's not easy being a vegan amongst meat lovers, he said. The reactions within his family and social circle have been mixed, although many people have noticed his improved health, he said.

Nutritionist Dr Vishali Shah says red meat is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and Type II diabetes. Kenyans have started taking the advice of doctors when it comes to eating more plant-based meals, he said.

"A lot of chemicals are used in producing and maintaining meat, so when it goes into your system it doesn't work - and that's how it creates cancer," said Shah.

"It is extremely healthy if you have something plant based because you are not consuming so much energy to digest meat. Secondly, there is no side effect from a plant-based diet."

As Kenyans start grappling with that old adage: You are what you eat, it would be interesting to see if the rest of Africa's diehard meat lovers will pick up on the trend.