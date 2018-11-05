Zimbabwe: Zim Take Control of First Test

ZIMBABWE fast bowler Tendai Chatara yesterday said Bangladesh presented them with many chances because they were stuck in the ODI mode after the Chevrons bowlers ran through their batting lineup with relative ease to help the tourists take a huge lead in the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The Chevrons moved firmly into the driving seat after skittling Bangladesh for 143 runs on the second day with the innings folding in 51 overs.

Chatara ran fiercely through the hosts' top order, claiming three wickets for 19 runs, while the equally impressive Sikandar Raza took as many scalps.

The 27-year old Chatara was satisfied with his shift and said Bangladesh, who turned up for the first Test in the back of a dominant ODI whitewash, were their own enemies.

"Early on I was just trying to his the right areas, with so much talk about Bangladesh being flat. So hitting a good area early on and making the batsmen play as much.

"They really had a good series in the ODI so we knew that they were going to come and play in that ODI mode which presented us with a lot of chances in the Test because the field set will be quite attacking than the ODI field set. I think they haven't really adjusted from ODI cricket to play in the Test," said Chatara.

Zimbabwe, who had made 282 in their first innings, were on one for no loss in two overs and 140 runs ahead of Bangladesh at stumps.

In the morning, Zimbabwe had resumed at their overnight score of 236 for five, with Peter Moor (37*) and Regis Chakabva (20*) looking to give the tourists a healthy total.

The pair survived 11.1 overs, adding 25 runs to their sixth-wicket stand, before Chakabva perished for 28 after clipping a looping delivery from Taijul Islam off the pads into the hands of Nazmul Islam at short leg.

His 85-ball stay included two boundaries, with his dismissal leaving Zimbabwe on 261 for six.

But that was not before Moor reached his fourth Test half-century, slamming his sixth boundary to reach the milestone off 145 deliveries.

However, the tail of debutantes Wellington Masakadza and Brandon Mavuta as well as Kyle Jarvis and Chatara could only contribute 11 runs as Moor ran out of partners to remain unbeaten on 63 off 192 balls with six fours.

Taijul, who claimed four scalps in the morning to complete a six-wicket haul, was easily Bangladesh's outstanding bowler.

Liton Das and Imrul Kayes came out to open the batting for Bangladesh, but they only faced a single over, bowled by Jarvis, before the umpires called for lunch with two runs on the board.

In the third over after the break, Zimbabwe had their breakthrough as a persistent Chatara had Kayes chopping on to depart for five; eight for one.

A terrific delivery from Jarvis induced an outside edge from Das that was well caught by the wicketkeeper, Chakabva, and with that dismissal, for nine off 25 balls, Bangladesh slipped to 14 for two.

Six deliveries later and with only five more runs added to the board, Chatara rocked the opposition again, this time round Nazmul Hossain Shanto edging to Chakabva again to return to the pavilion for a run-a-ball five.

Yet he was not done as yet: the next two balls Chatara had Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah prodding forward to block, only for the ball to cut in sharply off the deck and shave the inside edge before crashing into the stumps.

And he was gone for a duck, as a totally flummoxed Bangladesh slumped to 19 for four within 10 overs.

A fifth-wicket stand of 30 between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque provided them with some much-needed respite before Raza pegged them further back with a perfect off-break.

As Mominul went forward to play, the ball spun just enough to take the outside edge and Hamilton Masakadza took a good low catch to his right to dismiss the batsman for a 38-ball 11, with one four.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, and Mushfiqur was the next to go, for 31 off 54 balls, when he thick-edged a beautiful delivery from Jarvis into Chakabva's safe gloves; 78 for six in 28.2 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz clubbed three boundaries on his way to a defiant 21 off 33 balls before Sean Williams clasped a return catch that left Bangladesh in total disarray at 108 for seven.

Raza accounted for the next two victims, Taijul Islam (8) and Nazmul Islam (4), before the innings folded for 143 when Brendan Taylor and Chatara combined to run out Abu Jayed for a duck.

Chatara finished with three wickets for 19 runs off 10 overs, which included four maidens.

Raza conceded 35 runs as he bagged his three scalps off 12 overs, while Jarvis had two for 28 off the 11 overs he bowled.

Hamilton Masakadza and Brian Chari came out to get Zimbabwe's second innings underway, but they only faced two overs before the umpires ended the day's proceedings due to bad light.

The tourists, now leading by 140 runs and with all their 10 wickets still intact, will be looking to steer the game further away from Bangladesh when play resumes today.

Match Summary:

Day 2 - Stumps: Zimbabwe lead by 140 runs with 10 wickets remaining

Zimbabwe -- 282 and 1-0 in 2 overs (Hamilton Masakadza 1*, Brian Chari 0*)

Bangladesh -- 143 all out in 51 overs (Ariful Haque 41*, Mushfique Rahim 31, Mehidy Hasan 21; Tendai Chatara 3/19, Sikandar Raza 3/35, Kyle Jarvis 2/28) -- Sports Reporter/Zim cricket