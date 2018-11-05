5 November 2018

Zimbabwe: Mutendi Praises First Lady's Works

Masvingo — Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi yesterday described First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa as the "Mother Teresa" of Africa because of her philanthropy.

He praised the First Lady for being a humble mother of the nation who has less-privileged and marginalised communities at heart.

The First Lady is the patron of a charity foundation, Angel of Hope, a vehicle through which she runs and implements her development and charitable programmes.

She is also the champion of women and children's health and has been conducting nationwide awareness campaigns against cervical and breast cancer.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, following the intervention of the First Lady, the number of women getting screened rose from 4 000 to 20 000 per month as compared to previous years.

The ZCC leadership asked the First Lady to bring her campaign to their annual "Ungano Yemvura" and "Kudzaka Gomo" conferences at Mbungo which take place before the farming season.

This saw thousands of female members undergoing cervical and breast cancer screening.

Addressing the female congregants, the First Lady urged them to constantly get checked in order to combat the disease.

"Ndauya kuti nditaure nemi madzimai uye ndinokutendai nekuuya kwamaita nehuhwandu kuti muzoongororwa chirwere checancer," she said.

"Chirwere checancer unogona kufamba nacho usingazive kuti unacho kusvika chasvika pakupararira saka zvamaita nhasi madzimai maita zvakanaka uye musati zvamatariswa nhasi zvatopera garai muchitariswa. If it's detected early, it can be cured.

"May God bless our country Zimbabwe and may he deliver us from these calamities."

Bishop Mutendi said Zimbabwe was blessed to have her as the First Lady.

"How lucky we are to have a First Lady like her. She is a humble and soft-spoken mother of the nation," he said.

"Imagine leaving the comfort of her home going around to remote areas uplifting the lives of the less privileged.

"She reaches to the poor and the sick. She went around cleaning people's homes and washing their clothes. I sat down and said to myself this woman is more or less like Mother Teresa. I asked myself if she was the Mother Teresa of Africa. How lucky are we to have such as a person as a First Lady."

She donated farming inputs to the female congregants.

