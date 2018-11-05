5 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: CAF Draw Delays

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe'S representatives in the forthcoming CAF Champions League FC Platinum will have to wait a little longer before they know the identity of their opponents.

The Champions League draw was supposed to be conducted at the weekend in Morocco but CAF announced yesterday that there has been a delay because of issues to do with the transition of the CAF club competitions to switch from a February-to-November schedule to an August-to-May schedule, as per the decision of the CAF Executive Committee on 20 July 2017.

"Following the meeting of the Organising of Interclubs Committee in Rabat on Saturday, November 3, 2018, and because of the specificity of this transitional season due to the change of dates of Interclubs, a decision will be taken by the Committee of Emergency of Confédération Africaine de Football in a short time.

"Reference to the regulations of the Confederation Cup, no association is allowed to engage more than two clubs in CAF Confederation Cup. In case the holder of the title is in the same time engaged as champion of the national cup or third of the national league, it will be engaged with only one other representative and will not be replaced by a third club.

"For this 2018-2019 transitional year, the final of the 2018 Confederation Cup will be played on November 30, December 1st or 2nd, 2018, after the start of the 2018-2019 preliminaries. The winner of the 2018 Confederation Cup, AS Vita Club (DR Congo) or Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), will be only known after the engagement period of the clubs.

"This special situation due to the delay of dates will be brought to the Emergency Committee of the Executive Committee of CAF for decision," read the statement from CAF.

The preliminary round of CAF fixtures are due to get underway on November 27 or 28.

Zimbabwe

Get Your 2% Tax From Diamond Looters, Villagers Tell Finance Minister

Marange villagers have angrily rejected the 2% electronic payments tax recently introduced by finance minister Mthuli… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.