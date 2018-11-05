Zimbabwe: Man Overdoses On ARVs As Girlfriend Found Murdered

A Masvingo man recently overdosed on Anti-retroviral drugs after his girlfriend found murdered at her homestead, police sources have confirmed.

Tofarasei Zimunda from Bikita was receiving treatment at Silveria Mission Hospital under police guard after he tried to end his life over the death of girlfriend Rosemary Mupuwi.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not be reached for comment as he was said to be out of office.

However, ZRP sources said confirmed the incident saying they were yet to establish whether or not Zimunda was trying to cover up his involvement in the murder when he took the HIV medication.

Mupuwi had been missing for about four days when her body was found under her bed in a pool of blood.

The body was reportedly discovered by neighbour Tambudzai Manga.

After seeing flies at the door to Mupuwi's bedroom which was locked from outside as she was passing by, Manga phoned the victim's brother.

"She then called the deceased's brother, Togarepi Mupuwi, who came and broke a window to gain entry into the bedroom," said another neighbour.

"He (the brother) was met with clotted blood on the floor and on the bed. He then lifted the bed and discovered the body of his sister."

Police retrieved the body and took it to Masvingo Provincial hospital for a post mortem.

Investigations into the case continue.