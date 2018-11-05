5 November 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Zimbabwe: Australia's Invictus Downplays Discovery of Oil Deposits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Columbus Mavhunga

One day after Zimbabwean officials announced that oil had been found in the country’s north, the Australian company exploring for the oil said that wasn’t so. Invictus Energy says there are “positive indications” of oil, but no one can know for sure until a well is drilled.

Australia-based Invictus on Friday downplayed claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the company had discovered oil and natural gas deposits about 200 kilometers north of Harare.

In a statement, the company said its exploration has turned up some encouraging results but emphasized that no discoveries have been made.

Mnangagwa had said Thursday that he had been advised by Invictus that the explorations of oil and gas deposits were “positive and point to gas and oil deposits.”

Exploration well next step

His Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando added:

“On exploitation, the oil will be refined into fuel; both diesel and gas. The gas can be used for power generation and for conversion into fuel. The Muzarabani target is about 200 square kilometers, which makes it the largest undrilled onshore resource in Africa. The next stage is to drill an exploration well at a cost of about $20 million.”

On Friday, the president was more cautious in his statement.

“We are poised for economic, industrial and technological boom,” Mnangagwa said. “Only yesterday I announced possible presence of oil and gas deposits in Zimbabwe.”

Some backlash

Jacob Mafume, the spokesman for the Movement for Democratic Change party, says the opposition is not surprised by what he called lies by Mnangagwa’s government:

“The government has always been lying about good news. They are now trying to claim credit for natural occurrences. It turns out that it is a lie. The reason (for lying) is that they have dramatically failed to turn around the economy. He was hoping to be an economic successful dictator like Paul Kagame. Unfortunately, he has no competence to turn around an economy.”

On Friday, some Zimbabweans attacked the government on social media, saying it made people get excited on the assumption the country’s fuel problems would end once drilling starts in mid-2020.

Some also questioned the financial and technological capabilities of Invictus, a 7-year-old company that, according to its website, has no projects outside Zimbabwe.

On Thursday, Invictus Energy officials at Mnangagwa’s press briefing did not address the media. However, the company said in its statement Friday that it aims “to drill the first exploration well in the Cabora Bassa Basin.”

Zimbabwe

Get Your 2% Tax From Diamond Looters, Villagers Tell Finance Minister

Marange villagers have angrily rejected the 2% electronic payments tax recently introduced by finance minister Mthuli… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.