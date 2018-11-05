Tanzania: PM Upbeat Over Progress of SGR

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has expressed satisfaction with the pace of implementation of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project carried out by the Turkish firm - Yapi Markezi.

He said the construction work for the first phase from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro that covers 300 kilometres railway line will be completed in April 2019, three months ahead of the scheduled time frame of July 2019. Premier Majaliwa made the statement yesterday when he visited the SGR project from Shaurimoyo area in Dar es Salaam city to Soga area in Coast Region.

"I'm very satisfied with the standard and progress that have been made so far, I'm also happy of the participation of locals in the project, I urge you to keep it up," he said. According to him, the government is eagerly waiting to see the dream of President John Magufuli of having the SGR project completed on time comes true.

Mr Majaliwa said he was happy to hear that 96 per cent of SGR labour force consists of locals, urging the employees to work hard and become good ambassadors. "And for Tanzanians who are working in the project, you must work hard and with all respect to your job, this will increase trust of the contractor in you and will help many other locals to secure jobs in other bigger projects," he said.

Earlier, the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) Director General, Mr Masanja Kadogosa said the first phase of the project will cost 7.1tr/-. He said the SGR project from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza that covers 1,219 Kilometres is divided into five phases, saying 2.7tr/- will be spent for the construction of Dar es Salaam to Morogoro railway line.

"The 422 kilometres from Morogoro to Makutupora in Dodoma are set to consume 4.4tr/-. Other phases will be from Makutupora- Tabora 376 km, Tabora-Isaka (162.5 km) and Isaka to Mwanza that covers 311.25 km," he told the Prime Minister.

He went on to explain that the completion of the project will fuel development projects and play a great role in implementing the industrial economy and enable the country to have a middle income economy by 2025.

Mr Kadogosa said so far the Dar es Salaam- Morogoro SGR project is complete by 32 per cent and 3.31 per cent is for the Morogoro Makutopora length.