Zimbabwe: Drunk Trio With Hookers Beat Up and Stab Man to Death

A Harare man died after being beaten up and stabbed for accidentally bumping into his drunk assailants as they walked home from a pub with suspected hookers, it has emerged.

Suspects Innocent Chisuse, 23 and Panashe Mudyiwenyama, 20, of Highfields recently appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with murder.

The third suspect, who was identified as Canicious Nhau, is still at large.

According to prosecutors, the tragic incident occurred as three were taking some sex workers home when they met the victim whose name has not disclosed.

"It was on 26 October 2018 at about 0100hrs when the accused persons and their accomplice Caniciuos Nhau who is still at large were walking to their houses from Boomerang Night Club in Glen Norah," reads the State outline.

"They were in the company of yet to be identified ladies of the night and Mudyiwenyama was holding a laptop from which he was playing music.

"The now-deceased was walking on the opposite direction and he accidentally bumped on the Mudyiwenyama's laptop.

"This did not go down well with the accused persons and they started assaulting the now-deceased.

"One of the accused persons produced a knife and stabbed the victim twice just below the collar bone."

Court heard the victim fell to the ground and the suspects fled the scene.

At the around 0530hours in the morning, one Ethel Khoza, 63, woke up to sweep her yard and found the victim lying on the ground and still alive.

Together with some neighbours, the took injured man to a nearby clinic but found it closed forcing them to take him to Machipisa Police Station where he passed died.

According to prosecutors, detectives from CID Homicide later received information to the effect that the one of the suspects was at Western Triangle shops.

This led to the arrest of Chisuse who, upon been questioned, led implicated Mudyiwenyama.

Sebastin Mutizirwa appeared for the State.