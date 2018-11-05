Kenyan Amputee Athlete Set to Conquer Adversity

It's every runner's dream to be at the starting line of the New York City Marathon.

Crafted on a course that runs through the five "Big Apple" boroughs, it's the world's biggest 42-kilometre race.

For exactly 60 years now, the run through diverse neighbourhoods in Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan has attracted the world's finest athletes, and with over 50,000 runners pounding the streets each year, registration slots are gobbled up as soon as they are launched each year.

Over a million spectators line up the course to cheer the athletes.

That explains why there are just five Kenyan runners -- Geoffrey Kamworor, Daniel Wanjiru, Festus Talam, Mary Keitany and Vivian Cheruiyot -- in the professional elite field of today's race, title-sponsored by Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services.

It also explains why, growing up as an avid runner in West Pokot County, Marko Cheseto could never have dreamt of running this iconic race. Let alone taking the flight to America.

KENYAN STARS

Cheseto, now 35, knew about the New York City Marathon, through his celebrity aunt.

In 1994, Tegla Loroupe became the first African woman to win a major marathon, clinching the New York City title in two hours, 27 minutes and 37 seconds before going on to twice shatter the world marathon record.

First in Rotterdam (2:20:47) in 1998, and then the following year in Berlin (2:20:43).

Loroupe also won the 1998 Rotterdam race and followed up with victories in Berlin (1999), London (2000), Rome (2000) and Lausanne (2002).

But today, Cheseto will join his auntie Loroupe on the revered roster of the selected few to have competed on the streets of New York when he lines up on Staten Island.

Interestingly, he will be making his debut not as an elite runner, but as a physically challenged competitor after losing both his legs in a freak 2011 incident that completely transformed his life.

Having been scouted at a collegiate athletics championship while a student at Kenya's Egoji Teachers Training College by American track coach Jon Murray of the Texas Abeline Christian University, Cheseto targeted the Texas Tech University but was knocked out of the admission process on age technicality.

And that's how he landed at the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2008, on an athletics scholarship, starring in distance running and cross country for the university's respected athletics team, the "Seawolves"

After settling in, Cheseto tagged along his cousin, William Ritekwiang, also on a track scholarship, in 2010.

But the events that followed would transform Cheseto's life, forever.

CHANGED HIS LIFE

Disturbed by the long, biting Anchorage winters, the talented Ritekwiang failed to cope, quickly sinking into depression. He would call Cheseto one morning, saying he had an important matter to discuss.

"It was 5am, and I told him it was too early and I would talk to him later," Cheseto recalled in a 2014 interview with Lifestyle.

"He called me again, but I told him to complete his class assignments and I would see him later that evening in the house.

"I thought he was perhaps under pressure to send money back home, but I saw no need for him to apologise because money on campus was hard to come by despite the huge expectations back home."

What happened next devastated Cheseto.

That evening, accompanied by compatriot Alfred Kangongo, who had also secured a running scholarship, Cheseto got back and found their house locked.

"We were a bit worried because the door was hardly ever locked.

"We decided to alert the police at about midnight, but they said there was no cause for alarm and they would come over the following day just to make sure all was well," Cheseto recalled.

But he wouldn't come to terms with the following day's events.

The police kept their word and returned the following day, gained access into the Kenyans' house only to find Ritekwiang dangling on a telephone cable in the bathroom.

Depression had got the better of him, and he had committed suicide.

Cheseto sank into self-pity.

He blamed himself for failing his cousin.

Slowly, he also sank into deep depression.

RUNNING CAREER

Despite counselling and medication, his condition didn't improve.

Still in a state of confusion, he went out for an evening run, under freezing conditions and in a blizzard, at around 7pm in November, 2011, on a trail at the Alaska Pacific University.

And when he didn't return, there was serious concern on campus.

A massive search was launched and extensively covered by local and global media.

Some 55 hours later, he was found.

He had collapsed in the sub-zero conditions and, had somehow, regained the strength to haul himself to a nearby hotel, collapsing in the lobby, triggering a massive emergency operation.

The fledgling athletics talent was suffering from hypothermia, his legs badly swollen, frozen and running shoes stuck to his feet by frost.

Medics feverishly applied hydrotherapy in an attempt to save the legs, to no avail.

They were forced to amputate both legs just below the knees to save Cheseto.

His running career was over, in a flash. Just like that.

TREATMENT AND RECOVERY

From November 6 to December 21, 2011, Cheseto received treatment at the Catholic Church-run Alaska Providence Hospital, and his recovery was remarkable.

Now in a wheelchair, he accepted fate.

Slowly, he mastered prosthetic mobility, and so amazing was his recovery that he got inspired to jump-start his running career, but as a special athlete.

"I ran a six-kilometre race in Anchorage and finished in 39 minutes. I was between fun runners and with this progress, I thought I needed to be a bit more serious with my running," the nutrition graduate recalled.

More positive results followed and he eventually signed a contract with Icelandic prosthetics manufacturers, Ossur.

Just three weeks ago, Cheseto shifted base from the cold of Alaska to Orlando in "sunshine state" Florida.

This was after Stan Patterson, founder of the Prosthetics and Orthotic Associates (POA), appreciated the athlete's resolve.

He employed him at his prosthetics manufacturing plant in Orlando.

"Marko has the potential to be the fastest marathon runner in the world," Patterson, who has inspired the careers of many amputee athletes told Lifestyle on Thursday.

"With a little bit of extra training, a two-hour marathon is possible.

"He's a naturally talented athlete capable of doing something special."

Patterson, an expert in prosthetics design, has no regrets for relocating Cheseto and his family to Orlando.

"I never hired the skills. I hired the individual. Marko lights up the room and he's a joy to be with.

"It's a God thing. God put him in this situation for a reason."

SPECIAL

Brooke Raasch, the global creative director at Ossur, who has been instrumental in creating Cheseto's running prosthetics, couldn't agree more.

"Marko is indeed special," Raasch said, pointing out that Cheseto will run in Ossur's "Flex-Run" prosthetics at today's TCS New York City Marathon.

Patterson has inspired many amputee athletes, and their families, winning several awards for his speciality.

The heavily built Patterson stands out for treating patients like family.

Which I confirmed as Cheseto introduced me.

"If you're Marko's friend, then you too are part of the family," he said, his smile infectious.

"In my 40 years of being an amputee, I've never encountered a prosthetic facility like this," Karen Hughes, POA's web and social media director, pays tribute to Patterson.

"Working here has enriched my life in ways that are immeasurable."

Testimonies of amputee athletes line the walls of Patterson's POA clinic in Orlando.

"Thanks for all your encouragement," amputee golfer Bob Young of Eagle River, Alaska, says in a hand-written note on a framed photograph.

"I'm sure with my new leg I'll be able to play in next year's national amputee golf tournament. From Alaska to Nashville to Orlando ... I will always remember your dedication and professionalism in your work."

Celeste Corcoran and her daughter Sydney were injured by the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, their sad story highlighted in the HBO movie Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing.

Celeste lost both her feet and had prosthetics designed by Patterson's POA clinic.

"Thanks Stan and POA team for making this moment possible," she says in an autographed poster of the movie's premiere at the clinic.

PREPARED

Cheseto started training for today's race back in April.

"My first long distance race was a half marathon in Anchorage which I completed in one hour and 26 minutes.

"My goal is to run 2:45 or 2:50 in New York.

"I'm happy now because the warm conditions in Orlando allow me to train longer than in Alaska where training periods were short due to the long winters."

He moved to Orlando with his wife Amanda and daughters Aspen (nine), Kaamilah (three) and Jaelyn (two).

"I've been visiting POA since 2015 when I came to have my prosthetics fitted. They offered me a job of making the prosthetic feet and I've been working here since October," he said.

Cheseto is specialising in fitting patients with prosthetics.

He checks the sockets to make sure they fit in and align, after which he's involved in developing the final product.

He hopes to perfect the trade and set up a similar operation in Kenya where quality prosthetics are hard to come by.

"Back home, many people don't get quality prosthetics. There's an opportunity for me to help those who have lost their legs to get quality prosthetics.

"I also work with children, making their feet and also offering them hope because when they see me, they get some inspiration.

"Also, one of the reasons why I wanted to learn the craft of manufacturing prosthetics is because I cannot be a runner forever and I need to build a post-running career," Cheseto, who also aims to bag a doctorate in biomechanics, says.

He has also invested in setting up a school in his village in Tot, West Pokot County.

"The world is moving into a digital age and my goal is to make the Alaskana School digital, because the children in the village need to know how to get important information in the internet."

The humorous Cheseto also spends time giving motivational talks to amputees, and has never sunk into self-pity.

"I don't like people looking at me with pity. When they do, I ask them: "You have both feet, does it mean you have no problems at all in life?'," he jokes as he completes moulding yet another socket that a recovering amputee has ordered.

Cheseto's success at today's New York City Marathon will most certainly inspire more who have seen similar challenges.