4 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mbodze Shines in Casa Junior Swim Meet

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

An individual entrant Clara Mbodze starred during the first day of the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Open Junior Championship when she bagged two gold medals on Saturday.

Clara started the day on a winning note when she swam the girls eight years 100m individual medley event in a time of one minute 55.12 seconds before taking the girls eight years 50m butterfly event in 50.23 seconds.

In the 100m individual medley, Mbodze was followed by Kasmami Hibbah of Mombasa Aquatics who returned 2:08.84 with Tracy Serem of Aga Khan Academy claiming third place in 2:09.97.

Hibbah also finished second behind Mbodze in the 50m butterfly in 1:00.25 while Fatimah Kanji of Aga Khan Academy came third in 1:05.76.

Another girl who impressed was Alexandra Hart of Aga Khan Academy who managed to take home three gold medals in girls nine years 200m and 100m individual medley and 100m butterfly events clocking 3:06.41, 1:27.17 and 1:51.11 respectively.

In boys category, Iqbal Bayusuf of Bandari SC was star attraction as he managed to win the boys 9 years 200 and 100m individual medley, 100 and 50m butterfly events in 3:27.54, 1:40.53,1:51.11 and 48.53.

Aga Khan Academy swimmers won first and second place in the girls seven years and under 100m individual medley where Elliana Maina claimed first position in 1:57.54 with her team-mate Nalwoga Mutinda taking 1:57.71 as Jaffery's Mariam Karim returned 2:25.53 to finish third.

Selected results

Boys- 7 years &under 100m IM: 1. Nael Kimathi, Oshwal Academy (1:48.88); 2. Saleh Bayusuf, Bandari (1:53.49); 3. Jeremy Mwamisi, Bandari (1:58.58). 7 years & under 25m butterfly: 1. Nael Kimathi, Oshwal Academy (21.24); 2. Saleh Bayusuf, Bandari (23.69); 3. Jeremy Mwamisi, Bandari (24.11). Boys 8 years 100m IM: 1. Jake Trento, Breaburn (1:43.09); 2. Ethan Maina, Aga Khan Academy (1:44.67); 3. Aryan Joseph, Dolphin (1:47.88).

Girls- 7 years & under 25m butterfly: 1. Elliana Maina, Aga Khan Academy (24.31); 2. Nalwoga Mutinda, Aga Khan Academy (276.74); 3. Maryam Karim, Jaffery Academy (27.50). 9 years 50m butterfly: 1. Neema Ruwa, Breaburn (37.47); 2. Alexandra Hart, Aga Khan Academy (38.56); 3. Miniya Mwaluma, Breaburn (45.25).

