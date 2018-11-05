Kenya: Chebet, Kiprotich Maintain Baringo Supremacy

Sandrafelis Chebet and Vincent Kiprotich are the winners of this years' Lotto Foundation Baringo 10km road race.

Fresh from winning Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Cross Country in Ndalat Nandi County, Chebet ran a brilliant race before increasing her pace in the latter stages to win in 33:34.05.

Sandrafelis beat her training partner who is also World Under-20 champion in 5,000m Beatrice Chebet who clocked 33:47.16. Antonina Kwambai finished third in 34:00:35.

It was delight for Sandrafelis who maintained her winning record in Baringo having won last year's 21km race.

"I had prepared well for the race and my target was to win. The race was tight and I had to increase my pace in the last kilometre to win," said Sandrafelis.

Beatrice on her part said she was happy to have participated in the senior race and came in second.

"I'm happy my training partner won the race because we prepared well with her. I am using the races to prepare for the cross country series as I look forward to be in the World Cross Country Championships team that will be heading to Denmark in March next year," underlined Beatrice.

Both athletes train in Londiani, Kericho County and are expected to feature in this seasons' Athletics Kenya (AK) National Cross Country series.

In the men's 10km race, Vincent Kiprotich from Elgeyo Marakwet defended his title after winning in 28:45.97.

Ezra Kipketer came in second after clocking 29:22.95 while Gilbert Kimunyan sealed the podium three in 29:24.97.

"The race was tough but I'm happy I defended my title. I want to be in the World Cross Country Championships team and this is part of my build up for the national series," said Kiprotich.

In the 6km girls cross country, Agnes Jebet won the race in 19:51.16 ahead of Zenah Jemutai who clocked 20:13.98 while Deborah Chemutai was in third place clocking 20:17.08.

In the 6km boys, Gideon Rono led in 17:18.81 ahead of Kelvin Kibiwott who ran in 17:29.73 while Abel Kiplimo sealed the podium three in 17:32.29.

The race was also sponsored by Kenya Tourism Fund.

SELECTED RESULTS

10KM MEN

1. Vincent Kiprotich 28:45.97

2. Ezra Kipketer 29:22.95

3. Gilbert Kimunyan 29:24.97

4. Josphat Kiptis 29:31.50

5. Nicodemus Kipkurui 29:33.83

10KM WOMEN

1. Sandrafelis Chebet 33:34.05

2. Beatrice Chebet 33:47.16

3. Antonina Kwambai 34:00.35

4. Beatrice Mutai 34:30.20

5. Joyleen Koima 34:51.35

6KM BOYS

1. Gedion Rono 17:18.81

2. Kelvin Kibiwott 17:29.73

3. Abel Kiplimo 17:32.29

4. Kibet Biwott 17:39.56

5. Brimin Kipruto 17:45.54

6KM GIRLS

1. Agnes Jebet 19:51.16

2. Zenah Jemutai 20:13.98

3. Deborah Chemutai 20:17.08

4. Mercy Chepkorir 20:23:32

5. Caroline Kiprop 20:27:02