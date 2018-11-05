5 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: INEC Begins Display of Registered Voters Today in Lagos

By Clifford Ndujihe

Lagos — TO ensure no registered voter is disenfranchised, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Lagos State will begin the display of names of registered voters in all 8,465 polling units in the state today.

The exercise comes up between November 6 and 12, 2018.

The commission added that the time for the exercise is between 9:00am and 3:30 pm.

"The aim of the display is to allow all registered voters check for the correctness of their details and other information supplied to INEC during registration. Registered voters who have complaints on supplied information are to lodge their complaints with INEC staff at the Registration Area designated Centres located within their area for appropriate attention.

"The Commission will also use the occasion to distribute Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, to those that registered in 2011, 2014 and those that registered during the last Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise from April, 2017 to March, 2018, at the Registration Area Centres (wards)."

The INEC enjoined all Lagosians, who registered between the above mentioned periods to make use of the opportunity to collect their cards.

