Ghana: Education Must Be Imbedded in Ethics and Morality - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed his administration's resolve to providing free quality education, grounded in "solid foundation of morality" to enable Ghanaians actively participate in the development of the country.

The President said if education was not anchored on ethics, morals, principles and the development of personal character, it would render the youth "unfit to take their positions in the future of our countries."

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed participants at the opening of the 13th edition of the Duke of Edinburgh's Awards at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Award, dubbed - "The Head of State International Awards" - the world's leading youth achievement reward, launched some 60 years ago, ensures that young people get the experiences needed to make them committed, responsible and fulfilled citizens of the world.

The Award is based on a competition available to all 14 to 24 year olds from all background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests.

President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his passion for the education of the youth as he believes that education was the pillar of modern society, adding that citizens' access to quality education was one of the strongest contributing factor to a nation's development.

"I continue to be passionate about young people and I believe my government's commitment to invest in young people through our Free Senior High School Policy is not misplaced, as it is the best investment our country can make.

"We must, all of us, leaders and citizenry alike, work to ensure that knowledge becomes the backbone of modern economy and prosperity," he said, reaffirming his unwavering committed to the development of the Ghanaian youth.

President Akufo-Addo said, the award scheme, offered the kind of holistic learning needed by the youth to equip them with desirable skills for their lives, as a result, the scheme in Ghana was working actively to map out a plan along the three strategic pathways of reach, access and impact, to reach a minimum of 500,000 young people within a period of 5 years, with requisite abilities for life.

"This is our modest contribution towards making the Ghanaian youth world-ready, who will help shape our future," he said.

The President commended and acknowledged donations and contributions of the volunteers and donors of the Award Scheme and Forum.

He urged all to help sustain the initiative to help create a generation of skilled, well-rounded youth for Ghana, Africa and the world.

The President earlier on launched the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award 2018 Forum at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The launch was a precursor to the bigger event later in the year, where Ghana would play host to over 300 delegates, including businessmen from 130 member countries across the world.

Ghana's hosting of Forum 2018, is a recognition of the country as a beacon of hope and a symbol of positive youth development practice through the Head of State Award Scheme.