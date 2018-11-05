Nigeria: Don't Be Rude to Atiku, Group Cautions Ezekwesili

A group of legal advocates and other professionals who back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, for a better Nigeria in 2019, has warned former Minister of Education and Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) activist-turned-politician, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, to desist from her rude and opportunistic communication attitude towards attack on the former vice president, and concentrate on her political manifestos to Nigerians rather than tag others as fraudsters.

The group, Atiku for Better Nigeria, in a statement released in Abuja at the weekend and signed by its National Coordinator, Mrs. Benita Dike-Israel, condemned Ezekwesili, a presidential contestant who was a minister in PDP government, for attacking both the PDP and its candidate, as lacking in knowledge economy and playing politics of deceit.

"Oby should learn not to be rude to Atiku or bite the fingers that fed her. For her to say that PDP and Atiku lack knowledge in economy and into 419 politics, is self-indicting. That means her period as Minister of Education and Solid Minerals added no value to the party that appointed her and Nigeria as a whole. That also mean her immense credential amount to nothing and has nothing new to offer. After all, a river is as good as its source; for whatever is built on void is void," Mrs. Dike-Israel stated.

"By throwing her hat into the political ring, the BBOG boss has diluted her fame and goodwill with the ordinary Nigerian, and friends of Nigeria, who may now want to see her previous efforts at seeking the return of abducted school girls by Boko Haram insurgents, as a mere ruse, smokescreen and cheap opportunity to feather her own political nest. She must learn the ropes to avoid the abyss slope.

"Whereas it is her constitutional right as an eligible Nigerian to contest election, yet she should understand politics as a game of persuasion and lobbying rather than pressure group tactics of brickbatting and foul language. She can politicise without being rude and judgmental," Dike-Israel advised.