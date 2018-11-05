Nigeria: APC Calls for Security Probe of Atiku's Dubai Meetings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked security agencies in the country to probe the strategy meetings of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, alleging that they have sinister agenda.

But the main opposition party said the APC's fretting over the meetings by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was defeatist, and a clear sign that the ruling party was already petrified ahead of the 2019 electoral contest.

The ruling party has also rejected the claim by the PDP that Atiku would crash fuel price if elected in 2019.

On the strategy meeting of the PDP leaders in Dubai, APC said the purpose of the trip, which it claimed was to plot strategies to oust President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's election was rather "comic and ridiculous."

The ruling party raised suspicion over the Dubai meeting by Atiku; his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi; Senate President Bukola Saraki; and the party's National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

APC's deputy spokesman, Mr. Yekini Nabena, said in a statement yesterday that the agenda of the meetings is spurious as they had held several meetings for the same purpose in Nigeria.

He said, "Clearly, the meetings held in Nigeria did not yield their desired results, hence, a follow up meeting in Dubai. But we know the way of these politicians and the political party they represent.

"There is more to the meeting than meets the eye. Nigeria has enough meeting/conference rooms, many of which meet international standards. It is, therefore, clear that the Dubai meeting is for other sinister political purposes ahead of the 2019 elections."

Nabena said anti-graft and security agencies must be awake to their responsibility of investigating the Dubai meeting.

According to him, "Cash and carry politicians must be prevented from moving illicit cash around to induce voters and sponsor election violence and rigging.

"Again, relevant agencies must check suspicious movement of cash both locally and internationally by politically exposed persons under the guise of a Dubai meeting or any clandestine meeting."