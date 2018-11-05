South Africa: Steyn Lauds Proteas' 'Hot' Bowling Attack

Proteas speedster Dale Steyn says that the side's bowling attack is in a really good space after ripping through Australia on Sunday.

The Proteas beat their southern hemisphere rivals by 6 wickets in perth after having bowled them out for just 152 in the first of three ODIs.

Steyn, with figures of 2/18 in 7 overs, left as man of the match and provided another encouraging sign that he is back to his best as preparations for the 2019 World Cup continue.

Speaking after the match, Steyn was full of praise for the South African bowlers.

"We've been bowling really well of late ... one of out strengths has been our bowling for a while now," he said.

"There are some guys that are just on it.

"Lungi (Ngidi) has been going hot since the IPL, KG (Rabada) has just been a fantastic competitor for the last few years now and I'm just so excited to be playing again that I'm just happy to be on the field again.

"Imran Tahir is probably the best spinner in the world ... or arguably the best white ball bowler in the world.

"Everyone is just feeding off each other and it's just a fantastic space to be around."

The second ODI takes place on Friday in Hobart.

Source: Sport24