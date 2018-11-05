Africa: Sterling Speaker Line-Up for Upcoming Future Energy Nigeria in Lagos

Practical solutions that will have an immediate impact on the performance of utilities and large power users in Nigeria - this is what will be on offer at the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria where renewable, mini grids and Gas-to-Power experts will share their success stories and case studies.

The 15th edition of Future Energy Nigeria will take place in Lagos from 13-14 November and the new and free-to-attend Generation Knowledge Hub on the expo floor, is aimed at assisting the local power producers and large power consumers to address the country's insufficient generation capacity. Participants will receive a certificate of attendance. The strategic conference on Revenue Cycle Management & Metering is focused on assisting utilities to increase their efficiency.

We have interviewed some of the industry experts and partners who will be at Future Energy Nigeria:

- SOLAR: "Renewvia is working on its inaugural project in Nigeria in Oloibiri, Bayelsa State and has a large and growing solar microgrid development pipeline in the Niger Delta."

- Trey Jarrard, CEO and Co-founder of Renewvia Energy Corporation. During the Generation Knowledge Hub Programme, Trey is presenting a case study on: "Community microgrid pre-development preparedness and challenges."

- FEDERAL FRAMEWORK: "The Eligible Customer and the Meter Asset Provider are policy initiatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria aimed at improving service quality in the Power Sector"

- Ms. Emontonghan Osaisai, Director: Investment Sector Development, Nigeria's Federal Ministry Of Power, Works and Housing (Power Sector). As part of the Generation Knowledge Hub Programme, she is presenting a case study entitled: "Increasing investment and improving service quality in the power sector: Exploring the contractual framework and criteria on the Eligible Customer and Meter Asset Provider Regulation."

- POWER SOLUTIONS: "Nigeria's power sector has always proven to be a resilient and surviving sector. Nigeria's energy future is brighter that many would think."

- George Kai, Sales and Marketing Manager at Jubaili Bros Engineering Ltd, gold sponsors.

- DISTRIBUTION: "The segmentation of customers in the distribution business is very simple and does not need any investment and is highly effective to improve efficiency all the way."

- Ravindra Joshi, Chief Driving Officer, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) in Nigeria - deputed by Tata Power Delhi Distributed Limited. At the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria he is addressing the Revenue Cycle Management & Metering programme on the topic of "From high revenue to village customers: How do you segment customers and tailor your approach to them and what is the impact on ATC&C loss reduction?"

- METERING CASE STUDY: "To have a successful meter rollout with sustained benefits, it must be planned hand-in-hand with a connection restructuring programme"

- Bello Oladipo, Managing Director of ADROIT Metering Services Limited. He is part of a session on "Achieving optimal performance from your meter roll-out" during a panel discussion on "How can you use technology to work smarter, not harder to increase revenues?" He will use a pilot ADROIT implemented for Eko DISCO as a case study.

- COUNTRY PAVILION: "Indian utility vendors and services will find a huge market and scope in Africa, especially in West Africa's energy sector"

- Dr. Rajeev Singh, the Director General and CEO of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), a returning country partner of the event, hosting a pavilion of almost 50 suppliers of specialized technology and services for the energy sector.

Read the full interviews on the event website: http://www.future-energy-nigeria.com/interviews

Industry support

Future Energy Nigeria, formerly WAPIC, enjoys the official support of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the host utilities are Eko Electricity Distribution Company and Ikeja Electric. Longstanding event partner Skipper Seil has already confirmed its returning platinum sponsorship, while this year's expo will feature some 70+ leading global and local technology and services providers, including country pavilions from South Africa and India.

Site visits

The day after Future Energy Nigeria, on 15 November, delegates can book for the technical tours and site visits to Eko Atlantic, one of the world's cutting-edge new cities, or to Egbin Power Plc., that operates one of the largest thermal power plants in Sub-Saharan Africa and contributes over 10 percent of the total electricity generated to the Nigerian National Grid.

Utility CEO Forum: Nigeria

Co-located to Future Energy Energy, is the Utility CEO Forum: Nigeria which is part of a pan-African series of high-level meetings that give CEOs the opportunity to step away from the 'business as usual' and access top class leadership and strategic support.

The Utility CEO Forums are closed-door boardroom meetings, by invitation only and facilitated under Chatham House Rules. The meetings pave the way for transformation by discussing issues of strategic planning and in Lagos the Forum will support Nigeria's power leaders (including Discos, Gencos and IPPs) to collaborate and focus on unique in-country challenges.

Future Energy Nigeria is organised by Spintelligent, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining and agriculture sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week and DRC Mining Week. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group. Future Energy Nigeria is also part of Clarion Energy, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of Clarion Events' largest portfolios.

Future Energy Nigeria dates and location:

Conference, expo and Knowledge Hub: 13-14 November 2018

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

Website: http://www.future-energy-nigeria.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FutureEnergyHub