Ghana: Ho West Assembly to Support Chiefs With Stool Farms

THE Ho West Municipal Assembly has announced plans to support all the 16 paramount chiefs in the area with stool farms as from next year.

"Each paramount chief will be assisted with seedlings and other inputs to cultivate cocoa, cashew, oil palm, coffee and citrus under the One- Paramount Chief-One Farm agenda", said the DCE, Mr Ernest Apau.

He was speaking at a town hall meeting at Abutia-Teti on Wednesday.

The DCE touched on some priority infrastructural development projects and said that a two-unit kindergarten block at Honuta and a CHPS compound at Luvodo had been completed under the District Assembly Common Fund and would be handed over to the communities in a matter of weeks.

He said that nine other Common Fund counterpart funded projects were also to be handed over in December.

They include six-unit school block at the Tsito Methodist School, nurses' bungalows at Kpoeta-Ashanti and Abutia-Kisifli, teachers' bungalows at Anfoeta-Gbogame, a mechanised borehole with a reservoir at Dzolo-Gbogame and furnished health care centre with nurses quarters, a mechanised borehole at Vane and a bridge at Abutia-Agotive, among others.

Under the Infrastructure Poverty Eradication Projects, Mr Apau mentioned the toilet facilities at the Kpedze Senior High Schools, Avatime Senior High and Abutia Senior High Technical School, each with a mechanised borehole, water reservoir and solar power among those to be completed and handed over in December, this year.

They also include mechanised boreholes with reservoirs and solar power at the Kpedze Clinic, Abutia-Wukpo and Amave.

The town hall meeting was the fifth in the year in the district.

Earlier town hall meetings were held at Kpedze, Dzolo-Kpuita, Tsito and Vane.