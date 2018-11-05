2 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Use Dialogue to Address Grievances - VC Advises Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Benghan

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, has advised students to use proper channel to address grievances, rather than resorting to rampaging and wrecking.

He admonished them to use all forms of internal mechanisms for redress as the option, and avoid demonstration that would result in the vandalising of university's properties

"Immediately I get the hint or intelligence report that students are going on demonstration, the university will be closed down before the demonstration starts.

"I do not want what happened at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to happen here at the University of Ghana," Prof. Owusu cautioned.

The Vice Chancellor said this yesterday at the 4th International Research Conference organised by the University's College of Humanity on the theme, "Prospects and challenges of humanity in the 21st century."

Professor Owusu said what happened at KNUST was a great lesson for students and faculty members, therefore, innovative ways of engaging each other should be used in the future.

"As a university we cannot work in a chaotic atmosphere; going to KNUST yesterday was a great lesson for me, after having discussion with Otumfuo and moving on to the KNUST campus. To be honest we were shocked at the extent of damage we saw.

"If you are a lecturer in the classroom or in the laboratory or in the field doing research, at least, courtesy demand that you must show respect to the students," he said.

Professor Owusu said the university is currently investigating a case where a lecturer prohibited a female student from writing her semester examination, even after asking the students to stand throughout the lecture.

He said the university had taken the matter very seriously to avoid any future escalation, and urged the Students Representative Council (SRC) to engage the university managements when they have any issue.

"Students had wanted to demonstrate over shuttle buses, but when it came to my attention it took less than 10 minutes to address the issue due to a consensus between the SRC and the University management," he said.

Ghana

Water in Ghana From Pipe to Packet - Is There a Hidden Cost to This Low-Cost Solution?

In a country where pipes can stop short of reaching home, cheap sachets of water sold on the street could be an unlikely… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.