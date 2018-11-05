Ghana: Invest in Adolescent Sexual Education - NPC Urges Govt

The National Population Council (NPC) has called on government to invest in strategies to build the capacity of adolescents and the youth in sexual and reproductive health.

The NPC urged that, government through the Ministry of Education (MOE), to expedite work on the integration of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into school curriculum as part of the ongoing reviews in the sector.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 2nd National Adolescent Reproductive Health Summit held in Accra to discuss issues on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (ASRHR) and on how to increase funding for adolescent sexual education.

Signed by the Executive Director of NPC, Dr Leticia A. Appiah, and copied to the Ghanaian Times, the statement called on government to build the capacity of teachers in order to teach CSE effectively, "especially as the education sector was keen on the universal Free Senior High and Double-track school system."

"Government should invest in ASRHR monitoring, evaluation, research and learning platforms, particularly for younger adolescents aged 10 to 14years to help tailor sexual reproductive health information and services to their needs."

The NPC further called on the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the National Youth Authority (NYA) to expand, establish and promote school health clubs and adolescent friendly clubs into schools in order to promote positive sexual health behaviours.

The communiqué further asked that, the NYA, civil society and non-governmental organisations explore opportunities to use technology, including social and digital media to educate and provide accurate sexual and reproductive health information to adolescents.

The council entreated internet service providers, telecommunication companies and the private sector to support the initiative as part of its corporate social responsibilities to secure the lives of the future generation.

The NPC was established by the National Population Council, Act 485, 1994, to advise the government on all population matters; it is the highest statutory body set up to advice the government on population and related issues.

It has a strong advocacy role to promote the goals and objectives of the National Population Policy, the Growth and Poverty Reduction Strategy (GPRS II) and the ICPD Programme of Action.

The council raises awareness of population and development issues including reproductive health to mobilise support and resources for the implementation of programmes.