Ghana: Education Must Mould Character - Pres

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed the need for the country's formal educational system to be structured in a manner to shape the character of young people.

According to the President, the youth will be rendered unfit to lead the country if the formal educational system is not grounded on solid foundation of morality.

"Formal education which is not grounded in solid foundation of morality to aid the development of the character of young people, will render the youth unfit to lead the country in the future," he said.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the launch of the 13th Duke of Edinburg International Award Forum in Accra yesterday.

The President said the award scheme offered the kind of holistic learning and training needed by the youth to equip them with the skills needed.

He said the secretariat of the scheme was working actively to map out a plan to ensure that the programme reached a minimum of 500,000 young people within a period of five years.

While commending the organisers of the scheme, he said the programme would prepare the Ghanaian youth to lead the country's future.

The President thanked the donors and volunteers who had helped make the programme a success over the years, urging the stakeholders to sustain it.

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, also called for collaboration among stakeholders to sustain the success of the programme.

He said the forum create an opportunity to exchange views and discuss how best to assist the youth to realise their potential.

The Duke of Edinburg Award, also known as the Head of State Award, honoured184 young Ghanaians, this year.

They were given the recognition for their contribution to the development of the country in various fields.

The scheme, which has been in existence since 1967, seeks to, among other things, empower young Ghanaians to achieve their best and develop practical life skills.