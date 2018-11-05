Ghana Beyond Aid Charter Underway

The government is developing a Charter on its development agenda, Ghana Beyond Aid, that will spell out the roles of various state actors to realise its objectives.

According to Minister of Information-Designate, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Charter would soon be put before Parliament to receive the backing of the Legislature to assume national legitimacy and insulate it from partisanship.

He said the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, was leading consultative engagements to get the inputs of all stakeholders.

He was speaking on Wednesday in Accra at this year's Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Strategic Marketing Conference.

The event is on the theme 'Marketing: A Catalyst for Driving Ghana Beyond Aid."

Following the adoption by Parliament, the Minister stated that his outfit would hold national roadshows about the agenda to capture the attention of the citizenry and engage citizens and other stakeholders for them to discover their various roles in realising the vision.

As marketers, Mr Nkrumah said they must conscientise players in the sector on the new mindset being championed by government to ensure all were in the known of their roles.

"We need to succeed in convincing the same Ghanaian, who sometimes can be taken up by cynicism and lack of faith in his own ability, they can generate more domestic revenue, provide efficient public services and eventually the improved quality of life of our people," he said.

The Minister added that the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda also provides the populace an opportunity to pay higher attention to some major areas of national growth including trade and productivity, boosting tourism dividends and ensure higher demand for Ghana made products.

He called on members of the CIMG to use their platforms and works to 'sell' Ghana's investment potentials louder on the global stage for increased investor interest which would ensure investment, jobs and improved quality of life.

"Let us use our digital space to let the world know what is happening in Ghana. Government is focused on kickstarting the mission to realise the vision of Ghana Beyond Aid," Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated.

Chief Executive Officer, DENTSUAEGIS, Andrew Ackah, urged the government to expedite the passage of the Advertisers Bill into law to regulate the marketing space and enhance efforts to brand the country.

He reiterated calls on the government to establish the fundamentals of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda which would galvanise the populace to work towards achieving its objectives.

Mr Daniel Kasser Tee, Vice President of CIMG, said the association considers the government's intention to build a Ghana Beyond Aid as a call to duty and assured of the group's commitment to contribute in making the vision a reality.