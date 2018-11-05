Zimbabwe: Command Agriculture - Chipinge Youths Want in

Youths in Chipinge have called on Government to include them in the Command Agriculture programme.

The call was made during a Youth in Business Consultative Forum that was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation in Chipinge recently.

Presenting their request, the youths said they were interested in joining the Command Livestock and fish farming programmes to widen their income base.

"As youths, we would like to embark on profitable farming businesses but we cannot do that if we are left out of the Command Agriculture programme, especially for cattle and fish. We ask the ministry to help us get the required funding," said Judas Mukovela from Chipinge South.

Another youth, Trymore Sithole, said they were often excluded when Command inputs were disbursed.

"Our hope of being active in rebuilding the economy are being undermined because no one is considering us when Government programmes are being rolled out. We want this to end so that opportunities are open to everyone," he said.

In response to the request, Mr Jonathan Woyo from Agritex in Chipinge encouraged the youths to register for the Command programme.

"Chipinge is doing well in Mommand Maize. We are also working towards Command Beef and Command Poultry, but it requires that the youths should have a history in livestock production. Livestock business requires good management to curtail the spread of diseases especially Newcastle in poultry," said Mr Woyo.

He encouraged the youths to get technical advice from extension officers in order to maximise profits. Speaking at the same forum, Chipinge business development officer in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Ms Ivy Katawa Chitambo challenged the youths to register their businesses to enable them to access funding from financial institutions.

"Financiers give preference to registered entities that have a clear vision and have potential to grow. A business that has a clear cash flow forecast can easily attract financiers," she said.