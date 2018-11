The newly wedded wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Oluwaseyi recently stepped out with the revered monarch days after their wedding.

Looking radiant, the new Olori took her place beside the Ooni as he graces the ArtxLagos 2018 at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

ArtXLagos 2018, founded in 2016 by Tokini Peterside to showcase the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and diaspora.