Nigeria: Buhari, APC Panicking Over Atiku's Strategy Meeting, Says PDP

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are fretting over the strategy meetings of their Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The opposition party reacting to a statement by the APC said their concerns over the meeting is defeatist and a clear sign that they are already petrified ahead of the 2019 electoral contest.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate, Buhari Presidency and the APC have been panic-stricken, abandoning governance for smear campaign.

The PDP spokesman in a statement said the fear of the APC over the strategy meetings is because they know that the outcome will dismount their incompetent, deceitful and disconnecte administration.

"APC is panicking over our strategy meetings because it did not only fail to deliver on the promises it made in the past, but is also completely bereft of ideas required to solve the problems it caused, even as it knows that it cannot drive our country in this 21st century".

"Is it not ludicrous that the APC has become so disoriented that it is now issuing statements about the venue of our meetings which does not offend any section of our laws, and for which it has now rented itself to lies and spurious allegations?

"By its statement, the APC has demonstrated its confusion, lack of organization and tact to manage itself and the responsibilities of governance; the very reason our country has been in dire strait since the last three and half years of the Buhari administration.

"Moreover, the APC and its Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari are entangled in enough personal and collective crisis and we counsel them to face their problems instead of dabbling into the issue of venue for our meetings.

"If President Buhari and the APC had sat down to draw up strategies for governance, our nation would not be facing the economic, social and security woes that have brought her to its knees in the last three and half years

"The PDP and our Presidential candidate will therefore not allow a dysfunctional and rejected party like the APC to distract us from our partnership with Nigerians in the all-important mission to remove the incompetent administration of President Buhari.

"Finally, the APC should know that it is fighting a lost battle as Nigerians are with our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and they know that he will not engage in anything illicit," PDP said.