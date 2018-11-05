5 November 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari, APC Panicking Over Atiku's Strategy Meeting, Says PDP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chibuzo Ukaibe

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are fretting over the strategy meetings of their Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The opposition party reacting to a statement by the APC said their concerns over the meeting is defeatist and a clear sign that they are already petrified ahead of the 2019 electoral contest.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate, Buhari Presidency and the APC have been panic-stricken, abandoning governance for smear campaign.

The PDP spokesman in a statement said the fear of the APC over the strategy meetings is because they know that the outcome will dismount their incompetent, deceitful and disconnecte administration.

"APC is panicking over our strategy meetings because it did not only fail to deliver on the promises it made in the past, but is also completely bereft of ideas required to solve the problems it caused, even as it knows that it cannot drive our country in this 21st century".

"Is it not ludicrous that the APC has become so disoriented that it is now issuing statements about the venue of our meetings which does not offend any section of our laws, and for which it has now rented itself to lies and spurious allegations?

"By its statement, the APC has demonstrated its confusion, lack of organization and tact to manage itself and the responsibilities of governance; the very reason our country has been in dire strait since the last three and half years of the Buhari administration.

"Moreover, the APC and its Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari are entangled in enough personal and collective crisis and we counsel them to face their problems instead of dabbling into the issue of venue for our meetings.

"If President Buhari and the APC had sat down to draw up strategies for governance, our nation would not be facing the economic, social and security woes that have brought her to its knees in the last three and half years

"The PDP and our Presidential candidate will therefore not allow a dysfunctional and rejected party like the APC to distract us from our partnership with Nigerians in the all-important mission to remove the incompetent administration of President Buhari.

"Finally, the APC should know that it is fighting a lost battle as Nigerians are with our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and they know that he will not engage in anything illicit," PDP said.

Nigeria

Two Foreign Banks Close Their Doors

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday said two foreign banks, HSBC and UBS, have closed their offices in Nigeria. Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.