Namibia: FIFA Dismiss Mbidi Axing

Embattled Frans Mbidi remains the Namibia Football Association president as far as Fifa is concerned, BBC reported on Saturday.

Football's world governing body Fifa says it does not recognise a decision taken by the Namibia Football Association executive committee to impeach its president.

Mbidi was unceremoniously fired following an NFA executive committee meeting in Windhoek, which accused its president of a "failure to adhere to his duties", and accepting a bribe from Moroccan football officials "to vote for that association's [2026 Fifa] World Cup bid".

The FA has threatened, but have yet to report Mbidi to the Anti-Corruption Commission for the alleged graft.

Mbidi did not attend the meeting, where the executive committee also decided that vice president Naftal Ngalangi would take over as acting president until elections are held on 12 January.

Fifa says it is looking into the issue further, and while it does so, the ruling body says it will not accept the committee's resolutions.

"In the meantime, we do not recognise any of the alleged decisions," a Fifa spokesman told BBC Sport.

"We are awaiting official documentation in order to assess the situation."

Mbidi, who took charge of the Namibia FA in 2014, has told local media he was not aware of his dismissal, and therefore could not comment.

His 'illegal' axing is the latest instalment in a long-running public feud with NFA secretary general Barry Rukoro fuelled by the latter's refusal to 'go quietly' following the end of his employment contract in March.

Their war has all but grounded football in the country, with uncertainty over the start of the new season. The unresolved promotion dispute regarding Military School Okahandja, which was controversially rebranded to Okahandja United to sidestep the one-team premiership restriction on the number of Namibia Defence Force teams, is a direct result of the unrelenting conflict involving the two senior officials.

Mbidi is believed to have enlisted the backing of NDF chief lieutenant general John Mutwa to revoke the Military School's change in name and ownership, which Rukoro masterminded to ensure that Oshakati-based African Motto, a club allied to Mbidi, is not promoted to the NPL.

Should the NDF be successful, it would throw the already poorly run domestic football world into further disarray.

Beaten in the the North West First Division Stream play-offs, African Motto have voiced their objection at the move to rebrand their rivals, questioning the authenticity of the change in ownership. Okahandja United is owned by the Okahandja community under the chairmanship of the town's mayor and former Brave Warriors' midfield maestro, Johannes 'Congo' Hindjou.

Motto claim that they went into the two-legged play-off, which saw Military School win 1-0 on aggregate, with the understanding that Military School could not be promoted to the NPL due to the top division already having Mighty Gunners filling the quota of defence force teams, and therefore treated the encounter as a mere formality.

In August, Rukoro said the NFA would amend its statutes to limit the number of teams from the security forces in its structures to protect the "integrity" of the game.

At present, the Namibian Police and the Namibian Defence Force have an unlimited number of teams competing in NFA-endorsed competitions countrywide.