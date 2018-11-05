4 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Production Increase to Strengthen Agri-Food Sector

Luanda — The increase in agricultural production could boost and stabilize the agri-food sector in the country, said Saturday in Luanda, the Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Alberto Jaime Pinto.

The official was speaking to the press during a report presentation meeting following a visit by French experts to the provinces of Malanje and Huambo.

He underlined that the Angolan executive is working to overcome the difficulties in this sector and the cooperation with France is a way to strengthen the training of Angolan technicians in matters of agriculture and livestock.

The French Government has already made an announcement of credit lines open to Angola valued at 250 million euros.

