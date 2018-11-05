5 November 2018

Namibia: Manhunt Continues for Suspected Swakopmund Killer

By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — The manhunt for the suspected Swakopmund killer, who is linked to the brutal killing of well-known coastal artist Lindie Prinsloo, 39, on Friday is ongoing.

Nampol has yet to officially identify the suspect who on Friday around 16h00 slit Prinsloo's throat at a house in Harder Street she rented with her boyfriend whom Nampol now wants for questioning.

Prinsloo, described as a kind hearted animal and nature lover by relatives, was found in the bathroom, in a pool of blood, with a wide open cut on her throat.

Tragically, the woman's six-year-old daughter was also home when the brutal attack occurred. It is not clear at this stage whether the minor witnessed the attack.

The suspect shortly after the attack allegedly drove away with Prinsloo's car, a white Kia hatchback with registration number N 1556 S and has not been found yet.

Crime coordinator for the Namibian Police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, told New Era the boyfriend of the deceased is at this stage only wanted for questioning.

"We do not know who the killer is at this stage, hence we cannot identify him yet, as it could jeopardise the investigation. We rather want him to hand himself over at the nearest police station," Iikuyu told New Era yesterday.

Social media was abuzz over the weekend as many were outraged and expressed their anger over the killing of Prinsloo whom many said was failed by the justice system.

Prinsloo's boyfriend was allegedly abusive and was released on bail following a common assault and assault by threatening case in which he threatened to kill her.

The Namibian police in Walvis Bay in the meantime is urging Namibians who might know the whereabouts of the deceased's boyfriend or might come across the vehicle to contact the nearest police station, or Iikuyu on 0812290149 and 0812464757.

