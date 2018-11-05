South Africa: Water, Sanitation Solutions to Be Flushed Out

Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti will on Saturday, 10 November 2018, lead a discussion on water solutions as the country grapples with challenges in this sector.

The discussions will unfold at a Ministerial Interactive Session at the Water and Sanitation Innovation and Technology Solutions Exhibition at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

The exhibition and conference, themed "Innovations today for tomorrow's water and sanitation solutions," will see more than 50 emerging and established innovators from across the country showcasing and engaging with sector leaders about innovative solutions to challenges currently faced by the water and sanitation sector.

"Minister Nkwinti and his Deputy Pamela Tshwete will actively engage innovators on matters including water purification and waste water package plants, dual strategy; desalinated, ground and surface water, the acceleration of eradication of buckets and contribution to Green and Blue Drop reports, amongst others," the department said.

The session will provide a platform for innovators from historically disadvantaged backgrounds, with the focus geared towards women and young innovators in the sector. Here they will showcase their work and share experiences of the innovation landscape to date.

"Industry stakeholders from national, provincial and local government, as well as water entities will be in attendance in an effort to galvanize them to use and invest in these technologies to meet the current demands faced by the sector at large," the department said.

South Africa is regarded a water-scarce country and has over recent years experienced water shortages in various provinces.