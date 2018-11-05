Namibia: Geingob Warns Swapo MPs

President Hage Geingob warned Swapo members of parliament who speak their minds in the National Assembly to remember that they are on a party ticket.

Geingob made these threats during his opening remarks on Friday at the Swapo Party central committee meeting held in Windhoek.

The president said he had observed disrespect and disorderliness among some Swapo parliamentarians during debates in the National Assembly (NA).

He added that he was also told and "watched" that MPs were disrespecting the prime minister, and that he was not impressed with the debates in the NA.

"Our prime minister is as per the Constitution in charge of the administration of the government in parliament, and I am told, and I watch, disrespect shown to her by some members of Swapo. That is what is happening, the debate in the parliament, I don't know," he said.

While MPs are presumed to be independent and urged to speak their minds during debates in the NA, Geingob reminded them that they must be mindful with their contributions because they were on a party ticket, and not on their own.

"People were told to be independent and talk their minds, but you are on a Swapo party ticket. Not in your name. It's a fact in this system. All of us who are in parliament are on a Swapo ticket. Swapo is a candidate, not you. When Swapo gets a percentage in the elections, we sit and look at the number of people to be in parliament. It is Swapo, not you," he stressed.

Recently, poverty eradication minister Zephania Kameeta and fellow Swapo comrade Veikko Nekundi had an ugly encounter in the NA.

Kameeta accused Nekundi of disrespecting party policies after the latter criticised underperforming local authorities.

The poverty eradication minister said those who criticise the government in the NA should be disciplined at the party level.

The president further stated that he was equally disappointed with some members of Cabinet, whom he said were not adhering to the rules of Cabinet.

He singled out health minister Bernard Haufiku, saying he was shocked with what the minister had told the media about the relationship between them.

Haufiku was quoted in the Namibian Sun last week alleging the president's interference in his ministry's affairs, and how he was allegedly labelled to have "embarrassed the government for appealing to the private sector for assistance to save the eye clinic that was on the verge of collapsing.

"I am seeing the disrespect in parliament, and I realise that even people in the Cabinet, don't have what was called [the] Cabinet handbook. Look at ministers; what they are talking about. I was shocked to hear what the minister of health was saying," the president said.

Haufiku yesterday said he was misquoted by the newspaper and that he did not mention Geingob's interference into his ministry's affairs. He added that his comments about his superior's intervention referred to in the article, were meant to refer to the prime minister and not the president as the appointing authority.

"I never mentioned an interference from anyone, let alone the president. What I referred to is that I was reprimanded by my superior for accepting help from the private sector and I said it in a rather light tone, not that I am angry or anything.

"I think the way they published the story is like we are fighting with the president or something. I said the Ondangwa hospital is politicised and I don't want to get involved into that because the town council basically messed it up. I didn't even mention the president when I was asked by the journalist," he said.

Haufiku further stated that "I spoke to the newspaper and maybe they need to retract some of the things they published, because they pitted me against the president which was wrong". "When I said my superior, I never ever refer to the president, that is the appointing authority, my superior is the prime minister, so they took it as if I mean the president," he said.

At the same occasion, Geingob urged party members to be united, and to refrain from fighting each other so as to save the party from external enemies.

He said factions which existed in the party during its 6th elective congress should also be discarded, and that people should accept the outcome of the congress.

"The competition is closed. I urge all of us to hold hands to take our movement forward, and focus on an urgent and crucial agenda of service delivery and sound economic transformation. I am hearing people saying that the groups are continuing.

Let them end. You can now start to campaign for the pot (party list), or whatever it is, and let us focus on the upcoming national elections," he stated.

He told aggrieved party members to learn from an example set by founding president Sam Nujoma and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba during the second national land conference.

He said although the two had a position that they wanted the land conference to adopt, which was rejected, they stayed at the land conference until the end.

"They had an idea that they were supporting. It was not accepted. Did they walk out? No, did they become Savimbi? [... ] They sat there throughout until the closing. Now that is the Swapo spirit. You cannot be Swapo today, and when you are defeated, you are no longer Swapo. So, the elections are over, let's now focus on the national elections," he added.