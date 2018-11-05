Ghana: Expedite Action On HR Bill - IHRMP Boss

The President of the Institute of Human Resources Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana, Dr. Edward Kwapong, has called on parliament to pass the HR Bill to give the Institute a charter status to enable them to regulate the practice of HR in the country.

Dr. Kwapong made this call when he addressed HR practitioners at the 18th annual general meeting held in Accra on Friday.

The President of IHRMP said, "We continue to engage the government on the HR Bill, particularly through the Ministry of Education (MoE). The HR Bill which was vetted by the Attorney General's Department finally got submitted by the MoE to Cabinet in June, 2018. It was gazetted in August, 2018, and it's on course to parliament to be passed into law."

Dr. Kwapong said: "When the Bill is passed into law, it would enable HR practice to be recognised by the state and empower us to sanction members who misconduct themselves in the country."

The guest speaker, Mr. Deon De Swardt, Head of Business Development of Mercer South Africa, gave a good presentation on Mercer 2018 Top Trends for unlocking growth in the human age.

Speaking on the theme: 'A proposed approach to building a thriving organisation in the age of disruption', Mr. Deon explained five key areas to unlock growth in human age.

They are change and speed; working with purpose; digital from the inside out; platform for talent and permanent flexibility.

In his welcome address, Mr. Ebenezer Agbettor, Executive Director of IHRMP, called on members to observe a minute silence for the demise of one of their members, Brigadier General Gilbert Salifu Yakubu of the Ghana Armed Forces, who passed on a month ago.

He also acknowledged the corporate partnership with Mercer, SA, and all sponsors of the 18th AGM of IHRMP, Ghana.

In attendance include: Vice President of the Institute, Leo Quarcoopome, the National Governing Council members, the HR Secretariat staff, chairpersons of Accra Chapter, Tema Chapter, Takoradi Chapter and Kumasi Chapter.

On financial report as at December 31, 2017, total income increased from GH¢1,291,472 in 2016 to GH¢1,615,732.33 in 2017, with a net profit increase of GH¢324,260.33, representing a 25 per cent increase.

Total expenditure of the institute for the same period also increased by GH¢339,694.77, from GH¢1,078,345.35 in 2016 to GH¢1,418,040.12 in 2017, representing 32 per cent increase.

The institute recorded a net surplus of GH¢197,692.21 in 2017 as compared to 2016 net surplus of GH¢213,127.