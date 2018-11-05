Ghana: Avoid Occultism, Hooliganism On Campus - - Prof Ameko

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Accra Technical University (ATU), Professor Edward Ameko has warned students against activities of occultism, hooliganism and other social misbehaviours and focus on studies.

"Avoid the cut corners in whatever form and steer clear of malpractices during your examinations because that has been the bane of many students who have had to be withdrawn for such practices," he noted.

Speaking at the 26th matriculation ceremony in Accra at the weekend where a total of 7666 students were admitted into various programmes for the 2018/2019 academic year, Prof Ameko's warning comes on the back of recent students' unrest in some educational institutions in the country leading to injuries and vandalising of properties.

The freshmen and women took the matriculation oath to observe the regulations of the University and "study diligently with head, heart and hand to seek the truth and promote the good of the school."

"The University will ensure the security of lives and properties however students must also be security conscious throughout your stay on campus," he said.

Touching on the unemployment situation in the country, the Vice Chancellor indicated that Technical and Vocational Universities were the recipe to addressing the crisis.

Prof Ameko asked students who gained admission into such institutions to "count themselves lucky" and take utmost advantage of the system to become self-employable.

"The National Employment Report (2015) indicates that the formal sector can absorb only two per cent of the over 230,000 job seekers annually as about 60 percent of employed persons are self-employed."

"This shows that the future of work won't be about degrees anymore but more about skills and the technical universities are the ones best positioned to drive the productivity and competitiveness of a skilled workforce and raise the income earning capacity of the economy," Prof Ameko stressed.

He announced that it was in line with pushing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) that government was providing the University with four laboratories and workshops for the Mechanical Engineering, Furniture Design and Production, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Building Technology and Civil Engineering programmes at its new campus at Mempemehuasem, near Nsawam in the Eastern region.

Additionally, the University, Prof Ameko noted was strengthening its capacity to deliver competency-based training programmes and partnering with some assemblies and international institutions to improve research, practical training and help provide opportunities for socio-economic development.

Committing that the University will provide available resources to make training and studies of students successful, the acting Vice Chancellor charged students to apply themselves to the rules and regulations governing the University to maintain its enviable reputation.