5 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 370 Students Benefit From Construction-Related Skills

By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

Three hundred and seventy students have benefitted from six months training in construction-related skills in Accra on Friday.

It provided performance improvement and leadership training programmes for the youth to become job creators not seekers.

Organised by the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) in partnership with Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE), the graduation ceremony was held on the theme: 'Empowering Youth for National Development through Skill Training.'

Students were awarded certificates in four courses including Carpentry and Joinery, Architecture and Draughtsmanship, Block laying and Concreting and Electrical Installation Works.

In a speech delivered by Godwin Adu, Principal of the Technical Vocational Training Centre (TVTC) said the centre builds capacities at all phases of students endeavour.

He explained that the centre had ensured support for the government's policies and programmes through skills development, business technical education, training for employment and improved standards of living of the citizenry.

Mr Adu advised the graduates to go for further studies since climbing the educational ladder had no limit with about 60 per cent of the youth gained employment with that kind of education.

Kwabena Nketia Addae, Executive Director of YMCA, called on decision makers and those who have considerable influence on the youth to put in action their commitment towards youth empowerment through financial support, guidance, career coaching, mentoring and positive engagement.

"I will like to suggest that existing infrastructure platforms such as YMCA TVTC and t other nongovernment organisations and the government should use the centre to initiate projects to support youth development.

Master Enoch Yeboah, a graduate in carpentry said skills, knowledge and creativity acquired would help him start-up business saying "I'm focused because there are limited jobs in the country and ready to use start-up business to become a job creator," and urged other youth not to undermine hands-on skills and knowledge but embrace them.

YIEDIE is a five -year project aimed at creating economic opportunities in the nation's construction sector for economically disadvantaged youth, implemented by Global Communities in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation while YMCA is a technical school that provides technical training for young people.

