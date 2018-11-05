Ghana: DVLA Opens New Office At Tarkwa

The Chief Executive Officer of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, has inaugurated a new office at Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, over the weekend.

He said DVLA had already inaugurated redesigned and refreshed structures in Takoradi in the Western Region, Cape Coast in the Central Region, Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo, Yendi and Nandom in the Northern and Upper West Regions respectively, to provide better and up to date services to clients.

Mr Busia said that DVLA had planned to make the Tarkwa DVLA Office a place of "Service Excellence" to be able to render timely and good services.

Mr Busia said the construction of new offices would enable the authority to create the environment that would harness their innovative services in a well-equipped structure and within convenient and reachable distance for their esteemed clients.

He disclosed that the authority was piloting the execution of electronic registration of vehicles in Ghana, and that "when fully deployed, Ghana will be one of the first countries in the world to completely register a vehicle within one hour."

Mr Busia said DVLA was partnering the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce vehicle emissions in order to reduce air pollution to support government's efforts at reducing respiratory problems and protecting the environment.

The Board Chairman of DVLA, Mr Frank Davies, noted that the authority had witnessed impressive transformation in its scheme of operations, including the expansion of old offices and the construction of new ones.

The Western Regional Manager of DVLA, Mr Emmanuel T K Narh, observed that DVLA's core mandate as stipulated in ACT 569, Section 2 required the authority to promote good driving standards and ensure the use of roadworthy vehicles on the roads and other public places.

Nana Kwasi Atobrah II, Chief of Asuoso, commended DVLA for the construction the office at Tarkwa.