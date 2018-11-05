Ghana: 500 New Workers Join Civil Service

Jutice Contance Rose Owusua a retired Supreme Court judge swearing in the new civil service staff.

A total of 500 new workers of the civil service were on Friday inducted into office as members of the civil service, in Accra.

Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena, the Head of the civil service, asked the workers to be punctual to work and committed to their roles.

He asked the inductees to work effectively and efficiently in order not to incur the wrath of their leaders through sanctions and warnings.

Nana Dwamena asked them to respect laws and regulations governing the civil service in the country, and cautioned that anyone found culpable of infringing on the rules would be severely dealt with.

He asked them to eschew corruption, bribery and to endeavour to raise the image of the civil service.

Nana Dwamena commended the Ministry of Finance for supporting the training of civil servants, which has led to enhancement of knowledge and skills building of workers to enable them effectively carry out their works.

He said it was commendable that the Ministry this year alone has committed an amount of Ghc 4 million to help train about 6,000 civil service staff in order for them to do their work effectively.

Nana Dwamena also asked the old staff of the Civil Service to support the new workers, to enable them to integrate into the service and discharge their duties diligently.

Retired Supreme Court Justice, Rose Constance Owusu, chairperson of the Civil Service Council, inducted the workers into office.