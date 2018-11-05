Ghana: NTHC to Build 100,000 Houses

]THE National Trust Holding Company (NTHC) will in the next five years build 100,000 affordable houses for Ghanaians.

According to Eva Andoh-Opoku, Managing Director (MD) of the company, the decision to upscale provision of housing facilities was due to the removal of the 17.5 per cent VAT on house sales and tax waivers on building materials.

She said these in Accra, when the company donated educational items worth Gh₵ 20,000 to the Osu-Ringway Estate Basic School.

The items include two Del Computers and accessories, one Epson Projector, 10 white boards for nursery to the Junior High School (JHS).

Madam Andoh-Opoku explained that the donation was part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

It was also to compliment government's effort at providing quality education to all, saying education was the best gift parents could give to their children.

"We believe that our success story will be complete if we impact lives," she noted.

Madam Andoh-Opoku advised students to be punctual and take their academic work seriously in order to secure a bright future.

The Headmistress of the school, Ruth Ahuma Djietor, commended the company and said the donation was timely as the school needed it to improve its infrastructure.

She appealed to other companies and individuals to emulate the gesture and assist the school.