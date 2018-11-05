5 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Kotoko Will Achieve Confed. Cup Target - Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi says his outfit will achieve their target in the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Reds have been tasked with at least qualifying to the group stage following their elimination in the first round in their last two campaigns.

Speaking to Goal.com, Gyamfi assured the fans of a better performance this time around. "It's going to be a little difficult for us in the CAF Confederation Cup but we will make a difference this time around," he said.

"The concerns of Ghanaians are legitimate because obviously lack of high-profile matches comes with their side effects but we still have four or five weeks to prepare and I know the club's management is working around the clock to arrange some matches.

"We'll not disappoint Ghanaians because we'll make it to the group stages. We have a solid team since the new players who joined us this week are among the best in the country. Majority of them have experience in the competition so everything will work out for the club," he added.

The Ghanaian midfielder was named in the 26-man squad for CAF inter-club competition but would have to shrug off competition from Maxwell Baako, Shafiu Abdul Fatawu and Kwame Boahene for starting a role.

