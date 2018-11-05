Ghana: CEO of Hawkrad Group Limited Supports MTTD

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hawkrad Group Limited, Nana Antwi Darkwah, has donated 20 chairs to the Airport, Accra, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra.

Presenting the chairs at the premises of the company, Nana Darkwah, said the kind gesture was a way of performing his social responsibility, stressing that "I am going to do more to support your work".

According to Nana Darkwah, the police and the army protect the public, and there is the need for citizens to appreciate their efforts.

"All of us as individuals and institutions must be able to assist government institutions, the army and the police, who protect our lives. About 90 per cent of our businesses are protected by them", he observed.

Receiving the chairs on behalf of the Airport MTTD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustine Akrofi thanked Nana Darkwah for the kind gesture.

DSP Akrofi said "It got to a time, chairs for our client to sit on was a problem, and so we are very grateful to Nana Darkwah, and we would be happy if individuals and other institutions also assist us," he appealed.

He gave the assurance that the MTTD would work hard to ensure law and order.