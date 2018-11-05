5 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: CEO of Hawkrad Group Limited Supports MTTD

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lucy Abeduwaa Appiah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hawkrad Group Limited, Nana Antwi Darkwah, has donated 20 chairs to the Airport, Accra, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra.

Presenting the chairs at the premises of the company, Nana Darkwah, said the kind gesture was a way of performing his social responsibility, stressing that "I am going to do more to support your work".

According to Nana Darkwah, the police and the army protect the public, and there is the need for citizens to appreciate their efforts.

"All of us as individuals and institutions must be able to assist government institutions, the army and the police, who protect our lives. About 90 per cent of our businesses are protected by them", he observed.

Receiving the chairs on behalf of the Airport MTTD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustine Akrofi thanked Nana Darkwah for the kind gesture.

DSP Akrofi said "It got to a time, chairs for our client to sit on was a problem, and so we are very grateful to Nana Darkwah, and we would be happy if individuals and other institutions also assist us," he appealed.

He gave the assurance that the MTTD would work hard to ensure law and order.

Ghana

Water in Ghana From Pipe to Packet - Is There a Hidden Cost to This Low-Cost Solution?

In a country where pipes can stop short of reaching home, cheap sachets of water sold on the street could be an unlikely… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.