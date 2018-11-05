Ghana: Voltic Supports 2 Widows

Kumasi — As part of its corporate social responsibility, Voltic Ghana Limited has donated two brand new shops, fully stocked with Voltic products, to two widows in Kumasi.

The gesture, which was expected to give the women economic freedom, formed part of the company's initiative dubbed, 'The 3Ws', which was about women empowerment, water stewardship and waste management.

At a ceremony to hand over the shops to Doris Bilson and Rose Owusu Sarfo at Pataase, the Ashanti Regional Manager of the company, Mr. Patrick Yeboah said, Voltic was not only committed to refreshing Ghanaians with good and hygienic water, but also creating a better future and economic opportunities for needy people in the country.

He said that, the gesture was beyond donation but to empower the beneficiaries into financial freedom as the 3Ws project trained the women how to effectively do business and also build their confidence in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Yeboah noted that, the transformation of the water industry was as a result of Voltic's support to local franchises to produce and sell affordable and quality drinking water thereby improving the livelihoods of many others within the value chain.

He assured the company's support to its customers by empowering them to attain their financial freedom.

The women, who could not hide their joy, thanked the company for the gesture, pledging to work hard to keep the shops running to help them take care of their families.

The company took the occasion to reward some of its loyal and hardworking customers in the Ashanti Region under the company's customer engagement programme.