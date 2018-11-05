Ghana: ECG Launches Safety Health and Environment Week Celebration

Ho — Mr Boakye-Appiah unveiling a plaque to launch the celebration. With him are Togbe Kotoku, Chief of Kpenoe and other official of the ECG

THE fifth National Safety Health and Environment week celebration of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was launched in Ho on Friday, on the theme: "Workplace Stress, Let's Manage it."

It coincided with the unveiling of the revised Safety and Health Environment (SHE) Policy and Safety Golden Rules of the company.

Performing the ceremony, Managing Director of the company, Mr Samuel Boakye-Appiah, said that employees were faced with stressful situations at work places and at home, which had direct impact on performance and productivity.

He said that the management of work-related stress was a real issue and any organisation that sought to establish and maintain the best state of physical, mental and social well-being of its employees needed to have policies and procedures that would comprehensively address health and safety issues.

Mr Boakye-Appiah asked individuals and organisations to cope with the changing technology, social habits, values and social structures.

He said that the ongoing Private Sector Participation by the ECG was a particular development likely to occasion stress for the staff.

Mr Boakye-Appiah said that the SHE Division of the ECG had been tasked to intensify the campaign for zero accidents, enforce the company's standard operation procedures, transport policy, and other codes of practice, and also ensure strict compliance of the use of the personal protective equipment.

The ECG Volta Regional Manager, Mr Delali Oklu, revealed that the region recorded no fatalities in the year, but five injuries resulting in 112 hours of lost working time, and four accidents without ECG staff.

"While we continue to impress upon staff to observe all safety rules at the workplace, we also need to educate the public to exercise great deal of caution near our installations," he added.