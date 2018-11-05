Ghana: Deputy IGP Tours Nkonya, Alavanyo Conflict Zone

Nkonya — The Deputy Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh has commended the joint team of the police and military deployed to the Nkonya and Alavanyo conflict zone for maintaining relative peace in the area.

"I have no doubt in my mind that with this level of collaboration, it will go a long way to transform the two traditional areas," he said.

The Deputy IGP said this during a working visit to the conflict area to acquaint himself with the current situation and see how the team could be helped to perform better, if necessary.

He was accompanied by the Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Doku, Major Edward Sarpong-Appiah of the 66 Artillery Regiment and other senior district police commanders.

Land related disputes between the people of Nkonya and Alavanyo, for decades, had triggered some violence and killings in the two communities in recent times.

The Deputy IGP was, however, happy when he was briefed that the situation was now calm, he was also satisfied with the level of support and cooperation the team receives from the Biakoye District Assembly.

According to him, the government was committed to making sure that absolute peace returned to the area and said that with the people's cooperation, lasting peace would return to the area.

The Deputy IGP advised the team to continue to exhibit professionalism and stay out of trouble, and assured them that their request for accommodation and security lights to some parts of the area would be addressed soon.

He hinted that with the recruitment of about 4,000 more police personnel, more men would be deployed to beef up security in the area.

The District Chief Executive of Biakoye, Madam Comfort Attah, said the assembly would continue to support the team to ensure that they achieve the objectives of their mission.

She appealed for the deployment of more policemen for efficient patrol of the conflict area, adding that due to the conflict, "there have been comparatively high development deficit in the area", and called on the people to ceasefire.