Ghana: More to Benefit From Head of State Award Scheme

The Head of State Award Scheme, the local chapter of the Duke of Edinburg International Award, is to be expanded to reach out to more young people across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a dinner to climax the Duke of Edinburg International Awards Forum in Accra last Saturday, expressed the commitment to resource the scheme to enable it reach more beneficiaries.

The Head of State Award Scheme seeks to give recognition to young people contributing to the development of the country in various fields.

Since 1967, the scheme has, among other things, empowered young Ghanaians to achieve their best and develop practical life skills.

"When our youth put themselves to work hard towards the realisation of their life goals, they achieve extraordinary things," the President said.

He said the programme had, for five decades, helped young people build confidence in themselves and their ability to give back to the society.

Due to the importance of the scheme, he said successive governments had given tremendous support to the programme and indicated that his administration had placed the scheme directly under the supervision of the Office of the President.

President Akufo-Addo commended the organisers of the programme, the sponsors, and volunteers who had sustained the programme over the years.

Present at Saturday night's ceremony was the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward.

The forum, which was held last week, was an opportunity for the stakeholders of the programme to discuss how best to assist the youth to enable them realise their potential.

This year, 184 young Ghanaians were honoured at the Head of State Gold Awards ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, October 30.