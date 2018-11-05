Nigeria: Air Peace Resumes Kaduna Flights Today

Lagos — Air Peace on Monday resumed its Kaduna flight services after suspending the operations following recent unrest in th state which necessitated a 24-hour curfew.

Air Peace suspended its Lagos-Kaduna-Lagos flights on October 21, saying the action was to safeguard the lives of its customers and staff.

A statement signed by the carrier's Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the airline restored its Kaduna flights based on the state government's assurances that the security situation had improved.

The airline empathised with members of the flying public who were affected by the suspension of its flights into and out of Kaduna, commending them for their cooperation and understanding while the development lasted.

Air Peace however, said it would continue to sustain its observance of strict safety standards in its flight operations to safeguard the lives of its customers, crew and other staff.