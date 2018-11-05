South Africa: Let's Contribute to the Goal of Restricting Further Warming to 1.5°c

analysis

Unprecedented changes by government, companies and citizens will be needed to reduce emissions in order to avoid global warming going above 1.5°C. These changes are affordable and feasible, and there is no room for delay.

This is an open letter from an NGO coalition to all tiers of government and business leadership as well as to concerned citizens.

You may well have read the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released on 8 October. It focuses on the differences between a 1.5°C and 2°C global warming future climate scenario. It's available here.

The main points of the report, based on 6,000 scientific papers and approved by all of the world's 195 sovereign states, include:

Though separated by only half a degree centigrade, the two temperature scenarios are very different, with the warmer one, in many ways, almost twice as severe and destructive as the other.

At the current rate of emissions and warming produced by humans, we have only 12 years to avert a...