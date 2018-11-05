South Africa: WP Captain Van Zyl Signs for Saracens

Saracens have bolstered their second-row stocks with the signing of Stormers and Western Province lock Chris van Zyl on a short-term deal.

Born in Cape Town, Van Zyl didn't start his professional career in the traditional way, studying a degree in chartered accountancy whilst playing Varsity Cup rugby.

Following the completion of his studies, the South African needed to complete several articles in Johannesburg and juggled them with playing for the Golden Lions.

In 2015, he headed back home to link up with the Stormers and has gone on to captain both the Super Rugby franchise and WP.

The 32-year-old will provide cover in the second-row during the November internationals whilst Maro Itoje and George Kruis are away with England.

Van Zyl captained WP to the Currie Cup title in 2017 while they finished runners-ups in 2018.

Source: Sport24