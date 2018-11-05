South Africa: Top 20 Finishes for Steyn, Van Dyk in New York

South Africa's Gerda Steyn and Ernst van Dyk claimed top 20 finishes at the 48th New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Steyn received a special invitation to New York after she won the Two Oceans Marathon earlier this year.

The 28-year-old finished in a new personal best time of 2:31:04 to take 13th place as Kenya's Mary Keitany captured her fourth women's crown (2:22:48).

Steyn also finished in second place at the 2018 Comrades Marathon in June.

Former Paralympic champion Van Dyk was competing in his ninth New York Marathon this year, having won the wheelchair title in 2005 and 2015.

Van Dyk, 45, finished in 12th place with a time of 1:51:09 as American Daniel Romanchuk won (1:36:21) the wheelchair division title.

